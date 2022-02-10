WHO praises COVID-19 vaccination rates in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is rapidly going on in Azerbaijan, and this pleases the World Health Organization (WHO), the organization’s representative in the country, Hande Harmanci, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Harmanci expressed WHO’s readiness to support Azerbaijan in this field.

She noted that in 2021, Azerbaijani health workers passed registration in the OpenWHO platform to join nearly 15,000 courses within the framework of the “Solidarity For Health Initiative” and “COVID-19 Vaccination Support” projects.

News.Az