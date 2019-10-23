WHO provides medicines for dozens of Libyan hospitals

The World Health Organization (WHO) provided essential medicines for dozens of hospitals and medical centers in Libya, the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF) announced Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

"Medicines to treat thousands of patients arrived in more than 40 of Libya's primary health centers and hospitals thanks to WHO in Libya," UNCERF tweeted.

"UNCERF funded these urgently-needed supplies," it said.

Critical shortages of essential medical supplies in Libyan hospitals and medical centers force people in Libya to resort to highly expensive private clinics.

Due to years of armed conflicts and economic instability, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide proper healthcare and education and other basic services for the people.

