WHO recommends fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to certain Azerbaijani citizens

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended injecting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to persons aged five and older with moderate to severe immunodeficiency in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the WHO Azerbaijan Office.

According to the local office, the countries of the world should take this step to provide additional protection and minimize the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

WHO recommendations have also included injecting the fourth dose of the vaccine to people who contact persons aged five and older with moderate and severe immunodeficiency, as well as citizens at special risk, including the elderly, medical workers and pregnant women.

