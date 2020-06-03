WHO regional director says Azerbaijan has found its way to combat COVID-19

WHO regional director says Azerbaijan has found its way to combat COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Countries like Azerbaijan have found their way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Wednesday during an online briefing.

“We are well aware that Azerbaijan has created a Coronavirus Response Fund. To combat this crisis, everyone should unite both at the state level, and the private sector should be involved in this process. This result will be very successful if we work together. In this matter, one cannot limit oneself to supporting the healthcare system,” he said.

The WHO director general also called on countries that have achieved success in combating the pandemic and have a better economic position to lend a helping hand to countries in need.

News.Az