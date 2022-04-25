WHO Regional Director to pay visit Azerbaijan

WHO Regional Director to pay visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge will visit Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Kluge will take part in events dedicated to European Immunization Week.

At the same time, the director will get acquainted with the Primary Health Care Strengthening pilot project in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district.

News.Az