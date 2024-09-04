WHO reports 71% surge in Cholera deaths over past year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday that cholera deaths have increased, according to global statistics for 2023, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

Over 4000 people died from the disease last year, a 71 per cent increase compared to 2022. The number of reported cases also increased by 13 per cent.Cholera is an acute intestinal infection spread through contaminated food and water. While it is preventable and easily treatable, communities with limited access to sanitation are most affected.Conflict, climate change, inadequate safe water and sanitation, poverty, underdevelopment, and population displacement due to emerging and re-emerging conflicts and disasters from natural hazards all contributed to the rise in cholera outbreaks last year.

