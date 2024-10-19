WHO reports over 47,000 cholera cases worldwide in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 47,000 cholera cases were registered globally in September 2024, with the number of deaths reaching 580, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported, noting new outbreaks of the disease in Niger and Thailand, News.Az reports citing TASS .

In September, information about 47,234 cholera cases and about 583 deaths was received from 14 countries, territories and areas in three regions of the WHO, the organization said in a newsletter. The number of contamination cases fell by 15% in this month compared with August, though the mortality rate climbed by 89%. The number of cholera cases reached 17,856 in Afghanistan, 15,047 in Sudan, 5,521 in Pakistan, 3,615 in Nigeria, and 2,706 in Yemen.From January 1 to September 29, 439,724 cholera cases and 3,432 related deaths were registered globally. The highest incidence of disease was noted in the East Mediterranean area and in Africa. More than 140,000 cases have been registered year-to-date in Afghanistan, over 60,000 in Pakistan, more than 36,000 in Yemen, over 25,000 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and almost 24,000 in Ethiopia.Cholera is an acute intestinal infection spread through contaminated food and water.

