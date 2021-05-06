WHO reports over 721,000 new daily coronavirus cases globally

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 763,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which pushed a total number of infections to 153.95 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 11,400 to surpass 3.22 million.

As of May 5, as many as 153,954,491 coronavirus cases and 3,221,052 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 721,398 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,491.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South East Asia, where India is included by the WHO, accounts for more than 55% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (400,973 cases). Europe goes second (132,915 cases) followed by South and North America (123,717).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (32,123,136), followed by India (20,665,148), Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,590,416), Turkey (4,929,118), Russia (4,847,489), the UK (4,423,800), Italy (4,059,821), Spain (3,544,945), Germany (3,451,550), Argentina (3,021,179) and Colombia (2,905,254).



The United States is the country with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths (572,190), followed by Brazil (408,622), India (226,188), Mexico (217,345), the UK (127,543), Italy (121,738), Russia (111,895), France (104,641), Germany (83,876), Spain (78,399), Colombia (75,164) and Iran (73,219).

News.Az