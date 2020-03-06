WHO says 95,333 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed globally

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered 2,241 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the world in the past day, with 143 of those cases in China, according to the informational bulletin released on Friday, TASS reported.

The WHO said that 95,333 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally, with 80,565 of those in China and 14,768 cases in other countries. A total of 3,015 people died from the new coronavirus in China (31 in pas day) and another 267 people — outside of China (53 in past day).

News.Az

