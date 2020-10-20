WHO says COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan will depend on citizens' compliance with recommendations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months in Azerbaijan will depend on how citizens follow the recommendations, Head of the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told Trend.

According to Harmanci, if everyone follows simple hygiene rules, then there may be a decrease in the number of infection cases.

"Otherwise, we’ll continue to see an increase in the number of infections and deaths, as in some European countries. Currently, non-compliance with certain sanitary and hygienic rules by people contributes to an increase in the number of cases,” she said. “At the same time, the fact that COVID-19 is observed for a long time has caused pandemic fatigue among people. At this stage, such a reaction is natural and expected.”

“The pandemic fatigue is now displayed in many countries in the fact that people don’t follow the recommendations and prohibitions enough, neither seek to receive new information about COVID-19. Moreover, in the autumn months, people have to spend more time indoors, which can contribute to an increase in the number of infected people," Harmanci summed up.

News.Az