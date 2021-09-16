WHO says the more people get vaccine, the better results of COVID-19 fight will be

The more people get vaccinated against COVID, the better the results of fighting this disease will be, Hande Harmanci, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“At the same time, it is also extremely important to wear medical masks in closed rooms, places of mass gathering of people,” Harmanci said.

She noted that the growth in the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is greatly encouraging.

"Azerbaijan is among the first countries in the region to start vaccination. About 30 percent of the population has already been vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine," the WHO representative added.

