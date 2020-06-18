WHO stresses need to prepare for second wave of coronavirus

WHO stresses need to prepare for second wave of coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a need to prepare for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said Wednesday during an online briefing.

“Every day we learn more and more information about coronavirus and methods for its effective treatment,” he said.

The WHO official also noted that it is necessary to create a safe environment for doctors and patients.

“22 percent of the population lives with at least one concomitant disease that puts them at risk for coronavirus infections. In addition, the flu season will begin in autumn. About 150 thousand people died from flue in 2018-19. Vaccination of people against influenza will reduce to some extent the risk of infection for doctors and those prone to getting the flu,” Kluge added.

Kluge stressed that the crisis has not yet been overcome and it is necessary to continue to fight.

“Such measures as quarantine and social distancing allowed us to gain time. We must use this to raise the level of preparedness and providing the right medical care. We need to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst - for the second wave of COVID-19. The results will depend on what measures we take now,” the WHO official said.

News.Az