WHO: Syria chemical attack death toll climbs to 84

The death toll from a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian city of Khan Shaykhun has risen to 84, twenty-seven of them are children, said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic, APA reported citing RIA Novosti.

According to information given from the WHO Idlib office, some 545 people were injured in the attack, Jasarevic told a press conference.



The US fired Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria overnight in response to what it believes was a chemical weapons attack that killed scores.

