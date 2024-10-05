WHO urges initiation of 2nd round of polio vaccinations in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that children in Gaza should begin receiving a second dose of the polio vaccine starting October 14, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

WHO emergency response chief in the occupied Palestinian territories, Ayadil Saparbekov, said that “discussions are underway with the Israeli authorities and with partners on the ground.”“This should begin within 10 days. We hope that the second round of vaccination will be completed on October 29”, Saparbekov added.He pointed out that “a meeting is scheduled to be held on Sunday to confirm the date,” estimating that “590,000 children should be vaccinated.”The Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, with US and European support, leading to the killing of more than 41,802 citizens, the injury of more than 96,844 others, and the displacement of 90% of the population of the Strip, according to UN data.

