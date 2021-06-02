WHO validates China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) validated on Tuesday the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use, Xinhua reports.

"I am happy to announce that the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine has been given WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) after being found to be safe, effective, and quality assured following two doses of the inactivated vaccine," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a WHO press briefing on Tuesday.

"Furthermore, the easy storage requirements of CoronaVac make it very suitable for low resource settings," he added.

In an official press release, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Health Products Mariangela Simao said: "The world desperately needs multiple COVID-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe."

"We urge manufacturers to participate in the COVAX Facility, share their know-how and data and contribute to bringing the pandemic under control," she said.

News.Az