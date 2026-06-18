Why Accenture shares are crashing after mixed Q3 earnings

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Accenture shares suffered their largest single-day percentage drop on record Thursday, plummeting 15% to $132.98 after the consulting giant missed revenue expectations and slashed its full-year growth outlook.



The sharp selloff positioned Accenture as the worst performer in the S&P 500, dragging the stock down to its lowest level in nearly nine years. The market reaction followed a mixed fiscal third-quarter report and a flurry of aggressive tech acquisitions that have left Wall Street increasingly skeptical, News.Az reports, citing Barrons.

While Accenture beat earnings expectations—posting $3.80 per share against the estimated $3.71—its quarterly revenue fell short at $18.7 billion. More concerning for investors was management’s decision to downgrade its full-year revenue growth forecast to 3%–4%, down from the 4%–6% projected in March. New bookings also slipped to $19.3 billion from $19.7 billion during the same period last year.

Analysts note that corporate clients are aggressively pulling back on discretionary IT spend amid a challenging, high-interest-rate environment. Earlier in the week, Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock, warning that Accenture's massive investments in artificial intelligence are draining resources away from its core IT services without yielding the expected boost to client budgets.

Adding to investor anxiety is a recent buying spree. Just before the earnings release, Accenture announced it was snapping up three cybersecurity firms—taking a majority stake in Dragos and buying runZero and NetRise—on top of two other acquisitions announced just a day prior. Analysts have expressed concern that these product-focused deals offer less visible revenue streams compared to Accenture's traditional legacy services.

Despite the turbulence, CEO Julie Sweet defended the company's trajectory, noting that demand for "large-scale reinvention" remains robust. Analysts also point out that Accenture's strategy to partner with AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic to build custom tools protects it from being automated out of business, positioning the firm well for an eventual recovery once corporate spending rebounds.

News.Az