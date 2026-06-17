Why have drone attacks become a key battlefield between Russia and Ukraine?

The reported attack represents one of the latest examples of how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has evolved far beyond traditional battlefield engagements. In the early months of the war, military operations were concentrated primarily along front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine. Today, however, the conflict increasingly includes long-range drone strikes capable of reaching deep inside both countries, News.az reports.

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While Moscow claims the majority of the drones were successfully intercepted, the scale of the attack itself highlights a significant reality: Ukraine now possesses the ability to challenge Russian security hundreds or even thousands of kilometers away from active combat zones.

The incident also demonstrates how air defense has become one of the most critical components of modern warfare. Every major drone attack forces Russian military planners to make difficult decisions regarding resource allocation, infrastructure protection, and defense priorities.

For many observers, the attack is another sign that the drone war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify with no indication of slowing down.

Why is Ukraine launching increasingly large drone attacks?

Ukraine's growing use of long-range drones reflects a strategic adaptation to the realities of the war.

Throughout the conflict, Russia has maintained significant advantages in conventional military capabilities, including larger stockpiles of missiles, aircraft, and artillery systems. In response, Ukraine has invested heavily in developing domestic drone technology capable of reaching strategic targets far beyond the front line.

The objective is not simply to cause physical damage.

Drone attacks serve multiple military purposes.

They can disrupt logistics, damage fuel supplies, force Russia to redeploy air defense assets, create uncertainty among military planners, and increase the economic costs associated with maintaining the war effort.

Equally important is the psychological impact.

When drones reach areas that were previously considered relatively secure, they challenge assumptions about safety and force authorities to devote greater attention to homeland defense.

Over time, these attacks can create pressure on military resources and require significant investments in additional security measures.

Ukraine's leadership has repeatedly argued that facilities supporting Russia's military operations are legitimate targets. Consequently, many recent attacks have focused on infrastructure connected to energy production, transportation, logistics, and defense manufacturing.

The increasing scale of drone operations suggests that Ukraine views this strategy as an important component of its broader military approach.

Why are Russian energy facilities frequently targeted?

One of the most noticeable trends in recent months has been the growing focus on Russian energy infrastructure.

Oil refineries, fuel depots, storage facilities, and transportation networks have increasingly become targets for Ukrainian strikes.

This strategy reflects the central role that energy plays in Russia's economy and military operations.

Fuel is essential for transporting troops, operating military equipment, sustaining industrial production, and supporting logistics networks across a vast territory.

Any disruption to fuel production or distribution can create operational challenges.

Even temporary shutdowns can increase costs, delay deliveries, and force authorities to divert resources toward repairs and protection efforts.

Beyond military considerations, energy exports remain a major source of revenue for Russia.

By targeting facilities associated with energy production and transportation, Ukraine hopes to increase economic pressure while simultaneously affecting military logistics.

The strategy mirrors historical conflicts in which critical infrastructure became an important battlefield in its own right.

Rather than focusing exclusively on military positions, modern warfare increasingly involves efforts to disrupt the systems that support military operations.

Why have drones become such a powerful weapon?

Few technologies have transformed modern warfare as dramatically as drones.

Prior to the widespread adoption of unmanned aerial systems, conducting long-range strikes often required expensive aircraft, trained pilots, sophisticated logistics, and substantial financial resources.

Drones have fundamentally altered that equation.

Modern drones can be produced at relatively low cost, deployed rapidly, and operated with significantly lower risk than traditional aircraft.

They are capable of conducting surveillance, gathering intelligence, directing artillery fire, and carrying out attacks against strategic targets.

Perhaps most importantly, drones allow countries to project power over long distances without exposing pilots to danger.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has demonstrated how effective these systems can be when used on a large scale.

Both sides now manufacture and deploy thousands of drones every month.

The result is a new form of warfare in which unmanned systems play an increasingly central role.

Military analysts frequently describe the conflict as the world's first large-scale drone war.

Lessons learned from the battlefield are already influencing military planning in countries around the globe.

Why is it difficult for Russia to stop every drone?

Although Russia possesses one of the world's most extensive air defense networks, defending against drone attacks presents unique challenges.

Traditional air defense systems were primarily designed to counter threats such as fighter aircraft, bombers, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

Drones behave differently.

Many are small, fly at low altitudes, and possess radar signatures that are significantly more difficult to detect.

Some drones are also designed to follow unpredictable flight paths or operate in groups, making interception more challenging.

When dozens or even hundreds of drones approach simultaneously, air defense systems can become overwhelmed.

Military experts often refer to this as a saturation attack.

The objective is not necessarily for every drone to reach its target.

Instead, attackers seek to overwhelm defensive systems by presenting more targets than defenders can easily manage.

Another challenge involves economics.

Many drones are relatively inexpensive compared to the missiles required to destroy them.

This creates an imbalance in which defenders may spend significantly more resources on interception than attackers spend on launching drones.

As drone technology continues to improve, this challenge is likely to become even more significant.

Why is Crimea one of the main targets?

Crimea remains one of the most strategically important territories in the conflict.

Since Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014, it has become a major military hub supporting operations throughout the Black Sea region and southern Ukraine.

The peninsula hosts naval facilities, military airfields, logistics centers, fuel storage sites, and command infrastructure.

These assets play an important role in sustaining Russian military activities.

For Ukraine, weakening Russia's military presence in Crimea represents a major strategic objective.

As a result, attacks against the peninsula have become increasingly frequent.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted military facilities, transportation networks, supply routes, and energy infrastructure located there.

Russia has responded by significantly strengthening defensive measures throughout the region.

However, the strategic importance of Crimea ensures that it will likely remain one of the most contested areas of the conflict.

The struggle over Crimea is not only military but also political, making the peninsula a symbolically and strategically important target.

How is the drone war affecting civilians?

Although many drone strikes are aimed at military or industrial facilities, civilians increasingly experience the consequences.

Residents in Russian regions that rarely faced security threats before the war now regularly encounter air raid alerts, flight disruptions, and heightened security measures.

Airports are frequently forced to suspend operations when drones are detected nearby.

Roads may be temporarily closed.

Public events can be canceled.

Businesses sometimes experience interruptions caused by security concerns or infrastructure damage.

In Ukraine, the impact is even more extensive due to the scale and frequency of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Millions of civilians on both sides now live in environments where aerial threats have become a regular part of daily life.

This represents one of the defining characteristics of modern warfare: the distance between the battlefield and civilian life is increasingly shrinking.

The psychological effects can be substantial, creating persistent uncertainty and anxiety among populations far from active combat zones.

Could drone attacks become even larger in the future?

Many military analysts believe that larger attacks are not only possible but likely.

Both Russia and Ukraine continue investing heavily in drone production.

Manufacturing capabilities are expanding rapidly, while technological advances are making drones more capable and more difficult to intercept.

Future systems may feature:

Greater range

Enhanced autonomy

Improved navigation

Better resistance to electronic warfare

Lower production costs

As production increases, attacks involving hundreds or even thousands of drones could become more common.

Military planners increasingly view drone swarms as a key component of future warfare.

Rather than relying on a small number of highly expensive platforms, future conflicts may involve large numbers of relatively inexpensive unmanned systems operating simultaneously.

The Russia-Ukraine war is providing a glimpse of how that future battlefield might look.

The bottom line

Russia's claim that it intercepted 172 Ukrainian drones overnight underscores the growing importance of unmanned systems in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What began as a conventional military confrontation has evolved into a technologically complex war in which drones play a central role in intelligence gathering, infrastructure attacks, military operations, and strategic deterrence.

Ukraine's expanding long-range strike capabilities demonstrate how smaller and less expensive technologies can challenge even sophisticated air defense networks. At the same time, Russia's continued efforts to intercept large numbers of drones reveal the enormous resources required to defend territory against modern aerial threats.

As both sides continue to increase production and refine tactics, the drone war is likely to remain one of the most significant and rapidly evolving aspects of the conflict. The overnight interception of 172 drones is not merely a headline—it is another indication of how warfare itself is being transformed in real time.