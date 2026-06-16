Why is Namibia's President calling for greater investment in children?

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Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah used the occasion of the International Day of the African Child to call for greater investment in children and stronger efforts to ensure universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene across Africa.

Her message coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising, a historic event that remains one of the most powerful symbols of resistance against apartheid in South Africa, News.az reports.

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In her remarks, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized that the future of Africa depends heavily on how governments, communities, and institutions support children today. She argued that providing access to essential services such as clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and education is not simply a development objective but a fundamental responsibility.

The president linked the discussion to the broader history of African liberation movements. She noted that the sacrifices made by previous generations created opportunities for today's young people and that current leaders must continue that legacy by ensuring children have the resources they need to succeed.

Her comments come at a time when many African countries continue to face significant challenges related to poverty, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Millions of children across the continent still lack access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation facilities, and quality educational opportunities.

Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed that improving conditions for children requires cooperation between governments, civil society organizations, international partners, and local communities. She argued that children's well-being should remain a central priority in national development strategies.

The president also highlighted the importance of protecting children from violence, exploitation, abuse, and neglect. According to her message, ensuring children's safety is as important as providing access to physical infrastructure and public services.

Her appeal reflects a growing recognition among African leaders that long-term economic growth and social stability depend on investments made during childhood. Access to education, health services, and basic necessities significantly influences future outcomes for individuals and societies.

By using the International Day of the African Child as a platform, Nandi-Ndaitwah sought to remind governments and citizens alike that the continent's future prosperity is closely linked to the opportunities available to today's younger generation.

What is the International Day of the African Child?

The International Day of the African Child is commemorated annually on June 16 to honor the children who participated in the Soweto Uprising of 1976 and to highlight ongoing issues affecting children across Africa.

The day was established by the African Union and serves both as a memorial and as a call to action. It recognizes the courage shown by thousands of South African students who protested against apartheid-era education policies and demanded equal access to quality education.

On June 16, 1976, students in the township of Soweto organized demonstrations against a government decision requiring certain subjects to be taught in Afrikaans. The protests quickly escalated, and security forces responded with violence. The events shocked the international community and became a defining moment in the struggle against apartheid.

The uprising had consequences far beyond South Africa. It inspired anti-colonial and liberation movements across the continent and strengthened international opposition to apartheid policies. Many African leaders continue to view the courage of the Soweto students as a symbol of resistance, determination, and the pursuit of justice.

Today, the International Day of the African Child focuses not only on remembering the past but also on addressing contemporary challenges facing children. Each year, a specific theme is selected to draw attention to a particular issue affecting young people.

The 2026 theme, "Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child in Africa," highlights concerns regarding public health, infrastructure, and social development. Access to clean water and proper sanitation remains a major challenge in many parts of the continent, particularly in rural communities and underserved urban areas.

The day also provides an opportunity for governments, international organizations, and civil society groups to evaluate progress made in advancing children's rights. Discussions often focus on education, health, nutrition, safety, and social protection.

By commemorating the Soweto students while addressing current challenges, the International Day of the African Child serves as a reminder that the struggle for children's rights remains an ongoing priority throughout Africa.

Why are water, sanitation and hygiene so important for children?

Access to water, sanitation and hygiene—commonly known as WASH—is considered one of the most important foundations for child health and development. The theme selected for this year's International Day of the African Child reflects the continuing importance of these issues across the continent.

Clean drinking water is essential for survival and overall health. Without reliable access to safe water, children face increased risks of waterborne diseases, malnutrition, and other health complications. In many communities, unsafe water remains a major cause of illness among children.

Sanitation is equally important. Proper sanitation facilities help prevent the spread of diseases and reduce exposure to harmful pathogens. Communities without adequate sanitation systems often experience higher rates of infections that can negatively affect children's growth and development.

Hygiene practices, including handwashing, play a critical role in preventing illness. Simple hygiene measures can significantly reduce the transmission of infectious diseases and improve overall public health outcomes.

The effects of inadequate WASH services extend beyond health. Children who regularly suffer from preventable illnesses may miss school, limiting educational opportunities and affecting long-term academic achievement. Girls are often disproportionately affected, particularly in areas where sanitation facilities are inadequate.

Access to water also influences family life and economic opportunities. In many communities, children spend considerable time collecting water from distant sources. This responsibility can reduce time available for education, recreation, and other developmental activities.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized that access to water, sanitation and hygiene is a fundamental human right rather than a privilege. Her remarks reflect growing international recognition that WASH services are essential for achieving broader development goals.

Improving access requires substantial investment in infrastructure, maintenance, public education, and community engagement. Governments must often work alongside development partners and local organizations to expand services to underserved areas.

Ultimately, WASH is not only about infrastructure. It is about creating conditions that allow children to live healthier, safer, and more productive lives. By prioritizing these services, governments can improve outcomes across multiple sectors simultaneously, including health, education, and economic development.

What challenges do African children continue to face?

Despite significant progress in many countries, African children continue to face a wide range of challenges that affect their well-being and future opportunities. Nandi-Ndaitwah's message highlighted several of these concerns while calling for stronger action to address them.

One of the most persistent challenges is unequal access to education. Although enrollment rates have improved across much of the continent, many children still face barriers related to poverty, geography, conflict, and inadequate infrastructure. In some regions, schools lack basic resources, trained teachers, or sufficient facilities.

Healthcare remains another major concern. While child mortality rates have declined significantly over recent decades, many communities continue to struggle with limited access to medical services, vaccinations, nutrition programs, and maternal healthcare.

Child protection issues also remain widespread. Violence, exploitation, abuse, neglect, child labor, and early marriage continue to affect millions of children in various parts of Africa. Governments and advocacy organizations frequently emphasize the need for stronger legal protections and enforcement mechanisms.

Climate change is increasingly recognized as an additional challenge. Droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events can disrupt education, threaten food security, and reduce access to clean water. Children are often among the most vulnerable populations during environmental crises.

Economic inequality also affects opportunities available to young people. Children growing up in poverty frequently encounter obstacles that limit access to quality education, healthcare, and social services. These disadvantages can persist throughout adulthood.

Conflict and instability remain important concerns in certain regions. Armed conflicts and political unrest can displace families, disrupt schooling, and expose children to significant risks.

Digital inequality represents another emerging issue. While technology offers new opportunities for education and communication, many children lack access to reliable internet services and digital learning tools.

Nandi-Ndaitwah argued that addressing these challenges requires sustained investment and long-term commitment. She stressed that governments must view children's rights and welfare as central components of national development strategies rather than secondary concerns.

The challenges are complex and interconnected, but many experts agree that improving conditions for children can generate benefits that extend across entire societies.

How is Namibia investing in children's future?

In her message, President Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted Namibia's efforts to improve opportunities for children and young people since the country's independence. These initiatives focus on education, healthcare, social protection, and skills development.

Education has been one of the country's key priorities. Namibia has invested in expanding access to schools, improving educational infrastructure, and increasing opportunities for students at different levels of the education system. The government views education as a critical tool for reducing inequality and promoting economic development.

Healthcare programs have also been strengthened over the years. Efforts to improve maternal and child health services, expand access to medical care, and address public health challenges form part of broader strategies aimed at improving quality of life for children.

Social protection programs provide support for vulnerable families and children. Such initiatives can help reduce poverty-related barriers to education and healthcare while improving overall welfare outcomes.

One of the most significant commitments highlighted by the president involves subsidized tertiary education at public institutions. The policy is intended to ensure that more young people can access higher education regardless of their economic circumstances.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, providing access to advanced education helps equip future generations with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to national development. Higher education is viewed as an important driver of innovation, productivity, and economic growth.

The president argued that investing in children should be understood as an investment in Africa's future. By supporting education, healthcare, and social protection today, governments can create a stronger foundation for future prosperity.

Namibia's approach reflects a broader trend among African governments seeking to prioritize human capital development. Policymakers increasingly recognize that long-term economic success depends not only on natural resources or infrastructure but also on the abilities and opportunities available to citizens.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's message ultimately emphasized a simple but powerful principle: when societies invest in children, they invest in their own future. Ensuring that young people have access to education, health services, protection, and basic necessities remains one of the most effective ways to promote sustainable development across Africa.

News.Az