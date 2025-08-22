Why Layer Brett is drawing comparisons as to early Shiba Inu - Say experts

+ ↺ − 16 px

When seasoned analysts weigh the next meme coin to break out, the comparison with Shiba Inu is instructive. SHIB, after all, went on an epic run in 2021, turning investors who pitched in their lunch money into overnight millionaires. But while SHIB’s 2021 run was fueled by nothing more than social media hype and meme energy, analysts believe that the next potential blue chip to go on Shiba Inu’s growth trajectory is Layer Brett ($LBRETT).

Currently in its crypto presale phase, Layer Brett blends meme virality with core Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, strategic staking economics, and robust narrative growth. Launching at just $0.0042, $LBRETT is being tipped as the next potential 100x opportunity. Here’s why.

Shiba Inu: A spent force?

Shiba Inu was once an aberration that defied logic, recording multiples in the millions and earning legendary status during its epic 2021 run.

But fast forward to 2025, and SHIB is looking increasingly like a spent force. SHIB is under pressure, stuck below critical resistance near $0.000015 and dancing on 200‑day moving averages. Another cause for concern is its dwindling daily transaction activity, with on-chain metrics showing little to no whale engagement.

Moreover, SHIB is extremely susceptible to double-digit price swings even as a big-cap, with every drop evaporating liquidity from the market. Not even its constant burns to the tune of an explosive 16,000% spike in burn rate, could change the tepid price response, highlighting that supply mechanics alone won’t reignite sustained upside.

Why Layer Brett hits the narrative sweet spot

Layer Brett isn’t just THE meme-flavored Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution to watch in 2025—it’s engineered for sustainable growth in ways SHIB never was. For one, $LBRETT offers market-leading staking yields where early adopters can capture over 20,000% APY, designed to reward early conviction.

It’s not just meme energy, either—the engagement hooks are plenty. From NFTs to DAO-modeled governance, $LBRETT delivers community-powered on-chain utility, not just vaporware. With a fixed 10 billion total supply and no hidden mint mechanics, Layer Brett is structured to pump on trust, not hype.

The whales are moving—are you?

In bullish cycles, the capital chases strictly better narratives instead of rehashed epics. Shiba Inu, with its stagnating on-chain activity and narrative fatigue, is ceding ground to newcomers like Layer Brett, emerging from the launchpad, offering asymmetric upside to early allocators.

The mathematics are easy: With $LBRETT available at an amazingly discounted price of just $0.0042, you’re buying ahead of the market before it lists, unlike legacy meme plays priced for nostalgia, not growth.

Despite launching Shibarium, most of SHIB’s momentum still comes from hype rather than sustainable utility, and a handful of whale wallets control a disproportionate share of supply, making SHIB retail holders vulnerable to sudden dumps. The meme coin narrative has moved on, with fresher, utility-backed tokens like $LBRETT stealing the spotlight. In a crowded market, SHIB feels more like a relic of the last cycle than a ticket to life-changing gains.

Shiba Inu vs. Layer Brett: The final word

If you’re still holding Shiba Inu hoping for a nostalgic comeback, you’re chasing yesterday’s moonshot and betting on the wrong horse. Layer Brett, meanwhile, is already catching fire with meme velocity and scalable architecture baked in. This is your chance—get in while the multiples are still ever in your favor.

Don’t miss the chance to get in early on a project where meme meets mechanism and where the next 100x meme coin could be born.

