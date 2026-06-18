Why the India-US trade pact is creating dynamic friction

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India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri acknowledged that the trade agreement between the United States and India has created a layer of uncertainty between the two global allies, serving as a primary focal point during recent high-level diplomatic talks.

The trade friction took center stage during a pivotal bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. Addressing journalists in Paris, Misri explicitly noted that the trade deal has injected unpredictability into the relationship, though he maintained a pragmatic outlook on the geopolitical partnership, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"There are ups and downs in relations between nations; the leaders of both nations deal with them," Misri told reporters, emphasizing that high-level dialogue remains the primary mechanism for navigating diplomatic roadblocks.

The comments hint at an underlying trust deficit that has developed over complex economic policies. Relations between Washington and New Delhi have fluctuated sharply due to disagreements over trade tariffs, changes to immigration policies, and India's strategic energy decisions during global conflicts. While the two nations previously launched ambitious commercial frameworks to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, executing those goals has faced persistent hurdles.

Despite the friction, the face-to-face meeting between Trump and Modi underscores an ongoing effort by both administrations to actively manage economic tensions and prevent trade vulnerabilities from destabilizing their broader strategic and military alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio In New Delhi is a relevant video showing the broader diplomatic context of the strained Trump-Modi trade ties and how top cabinet members have traveled to navigate the changing relationship.

News.Az