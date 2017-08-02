Wikileaks: Before his election Macron was interested in Armenia`s economy and Pope's visit to Armenia

Wikileaks: Before his election Macron was interested in Armenia`s economy and Pope's visit to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

WikiLeaks has said it released 21,075 emails from the presidential campaign of French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Wikileaks published the Armenian digest of French President Emmanuel Macron, which also mentions Armenia, AzVision.az reports.

These digests, in particular, present the results of the visit of the Pope Francis to Armenia in June 2016, as well as his most important statements.

Particular attention was paid to the statement of the Pope, in which, describing the events of 1915, he used the term "genocide", which caused the wrath of Turkey. In another letter for Macron there are publications about the economy of Armenia, where it is noted that the country's development depends mainly on agriculture and IT industry.

"Armenia suffers from a high unemployment rate, almost a third of the population lives below the poverty line, but the growth of the computer industry can change the state of things economically," the digest says. It should be noted that before the presidential election, Macron stated his commitment to a full- fledged, final and pro-Armenian solution of the Karabakh conflict.

Macron won the second round of the presidential election in France on May 7, gathering support of over 66 percent of voters. he assumed the office on May 14.

News.Az

News.Az