Wildfire erupts in Poland's largest national park

A major wildfire has engulfed approximately 400 hectares of Biebrza National Park in northeastern Poland, local authorities confirmed Monday morning.

The fire, which began Sunday afternoon at the border of Augustow and Monki counties in Podlaskie province, has spread rapidly despite ongoing firefighting efforts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Justyna Klusewicz, spokesperson for the Podlaskie Provincial Command of the State Fire Service, told the Polish Press Agency on Monday that roughly 180 firefighters, supported by forest services, park rangers and soldiers, are currently battling the blaze.

Overnight, drones were deployed to monitor the situation, and on Monday, additional firefighting aircraft, including helicopters, resumed operations to tackle the fire in the remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The Government Center for Security has issued emergency alerts for residents of the Augustow, Grajewo and Monki regions, advising them to stay clear of the affected areas and follow the guidance of emergency services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No casualties have been reported.

Biebrza National Park, renowned for its vast marshes and unique biodiversity, is one of Poland's most ecologically significant protected areas.

