Wildfire smoke blankets Midwest as flood threat shifts to Carolinas

Wildfire smoke from Canada is smothering parts of the U.S. Midwest, while flash flooding remains a threat in the Carolinas and beyond.

More than 650 wildfires are currently burning across Canada, with at least 275 classified as “out of control.” As a result, air quality alerts have been issued for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and parts of Nebraska and Missouri, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Major cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit ranked in the top 10 globally for worst air quality Friday morning. Smoke is expected to worsen on Saturday, particularly over Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, although much of the Midwest will continue to experience hazy conditions.

On Thursday, torrential rain dumped 1 to 4 inches across the I-95 corridor. Some areas, like Burlington County, New Jersey, saw up to 6 inches, triggering flash flood warnings.

While New England sees some relief today, the flood threat is now moving south. The Carolinas face heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall rates possibly reaching 2 inches per hour through Friday night.

Dallas-Fort Worth is also under threat of excessive rainfall and urban flash flooding.

In the West, fires in Utah and near the Grand Canyon are contributing to hazy skies and deteriorating air quality. The Dragon Bavo Fire on the Grand Canyon's north rim has burned 112,000 acres and is only 9% contained. The Monroe Canyon Fire in Utah has scorched 48,000 acres, prompting evacuations.

Meanwhile, 23 million people across six states are under heat advisories today, with “feels-like” temperatures reaching up to 110°F (43°C) from Louisiana to South Carolina.

In the Southwest, Phoenix and Tucson are under extreme heat warnings through the weekend, with highs between 107°F and 114°F (42–46°C).

While the Midwest and East will enjoy milder conditions this weekend, multiple regions remain on high alert due to a mix of wildfire smoke, flooding, and heat.

