Wildfires in southwest Türkiye ‘under control’, minister says

The wildfires that broke out in Datca district of Türkiye's Aegean coastal province of Mugla are largely under control, the country’s minister of agriculture and forestry said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing local media.

“From now on, the damage to our citizens will be determined, and our state will compensate for the damage,” Minister Vahit Kirisci said.

The minister noted that the equipment involved in firefighting has been especially modernized in recent years, and their number has increased.

In total, 10 aircraft, 20 helicopters, over 200 other vehicles and 1,200 people are involved in extinguishing the wildfires in Datca.

News.Az