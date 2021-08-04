Wildfires rage in Greece amid worst heatwave in 40 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece experienced the most painful consequences of the worst heatwave that hit the country in the last 40 years, said Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias on Tuesday evening, Xinhua reports.

A total of 81 forest fires broke out in Greece in the last 24 hours. There were still 40 active fires across the country, he told a press briefing here that was broadcast on Greek national broadcaster ERT.

"The largest and most dangerous front is in the north of Athens, on the foothills of Parnitha Mount that broke out earlier, threatening residential areas," said Hardalias.

"We ask everyone in the wider area to be on alert. We give the battle to protect human life, to have as little damage as possible, to extinguish the fire and protect the natural environment," Hardalias added.

The combination of extreme temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius, strong winds up to Beaufort force 6 and low humidity levels was making the task of bringing the blaze under control much harder.

The Fire Service has been assisted by the army, the police, volunteers, and municipal crews.

A total of 520 firefighters were operating in the area with 150 groups of firefighters on foot and 150 vehicles, 9 helicopters and 5 aircraft, including a Russian Beriev Be-200 amphibious plane, to contain the fire.

News.Az

