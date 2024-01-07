“Will there be peace in the South Caucasus soon?” report aired on Swiss Radio and Television

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main news program of Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) has aired an extensive report on the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the possibilities for ensuring peace in the region in the near future, News.Az reports.

The report headlined “Will there be peace in the South Caucasus soon?” emphasizes the hopeful outlook for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the South Caucasus in 2024, following the 30-year-long conflict.

It was noted that a clear rapprochement has been observed in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, especially after Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty in Karabakh in September of the previous year.

The report begins by discussing the reconstruction efforts in the city of Fuzuli, reminding the audience of the major construction site. It notes that Fuzuli, which had been turned into a wasteland during the occupation, is now experiencing a resurgence. Armenia, which had occupied Fuzuli during the First Karabakh War and expelled all Azerbaijanis, was compelled to withdraw from these territories in the aftermath of the war that occurred three years ago, resulting in significant losses for the country.

The report specifically mentions the issue of landmines among the factors complicating reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories. Despite the challenges posed by landmines, 30 percent of Fuzuli has been cleared of mines, and demining operations continue without interruption. In a short period of time, the government of Azerbaijan built up to a thousand apartments in the city and handed the keys to the families returning to their homeland every month. The message Azerbaijan is sending is quite explicit: Armenia cannot put forward permanent territorial claims in Fuzuli or any part of Karabakh. At the same time, ethnic Armenians can return to these territories and live there again under the condition of adopting Azerbaijani citizenship.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with SRF that Azerbaijan's desire is to change the landscape of the entire South Caucasus. “The name of this region should no longer be associated with wars and conflicts in the future, but rather with opportunities, business partnerships, development and prosperity.”

The report also notes that there is a high level of self-confidence in the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan in Baku, because this metropolis lying on the coast of the Caspian Sea is the economic driving force for the entire region. Azerbaijan, with its rich oil and gas reserves, has become an indispensable partner for Europe after the sanctions imposed on Russia.

The report also features footage of President Ilham Aliyev raising the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi on October 15 of last year. It was highlighted that Azerbaijan has strong allies, with particular emphasis on Türkiye, which consistently supports the country in both military and geopolitical spheres.

