Winners of 10th Challenge Cup announced

The final round of the 10th Challenge Cup were held on November 30 – December 1 in Baku.

The 10th Challenge Cup which featured the popular intellectual game "What? Where? When?" was organized by the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

The Challenge Cup aims to arrange the effective leisure of the young people, ensure their intellectual development and embrace the entire country with the brain games movement.

The qualification rounds of the tournament were held in Baku and Ganja. A total of 31 teams representing Baku, Guba, Ganja, Lankaran, Goranboy, Mingachevir, Sheki, Sabirabad, Sumgayit qualified for the final.

The teams vied for the Challenge Cup and the Regions Cup during the final round. On the first day of the final, the winners of the cups were announced.

Marxal Resort team representing Sheki won the Regions Cup, while the same name teams from Sabirabad and Ganja ranked second and third.

Kidderminister team claimed the Challenge Cup. Nariman Valiyev’s team and Veni Vidi Vicious took the second and third places, respectively.

Following the Challenge Cup, eight teams competed at the Khamsa National Intellectual Game. Magnat team won the tournament, while Veni Vidi Vicious and Ganja teams ranked second and third respectively.

The winners were awarded cups, medals and diplomas.

