Winners of Baku Marathon-2024 announced

The winners of the "Baku Marathon-2024," organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, have been determined, News.Az reports.

Ukrainian athlete Nataliya Semenovich clinched the top spot among women in the Baku marathon. Azerbaijani representative Anna Yusupova secured the second position, with Kazakhstani athlete Nelli Gaitova finishing third. In the men's category, Turkish participant Ahmet Alkanoglu dashed to the finish line, claiming the victory. Ukrainian runner Bohdan Semenovich secured the second spot, while Ugandan athlete Ismail Senyange took third place. The top three finishers received cash prizes of 3000, 2000, and 1000 manats respectively, alongside medals and diplomas.

