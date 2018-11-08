Winners of Fast-Track Acceleration Program announced in Silicon Valley

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies held several meetings in Silicon Valley within

Following the meetings, winners of the Fast-Track Acceleration Program implemented by the High-Tech Park were announced, the ministry told News.Az.

The winners were awarded certifications for the participation in the USA Innovation Exchange Program.

Tural Karimli, Director of the High-Tech Park described the announcement of the winners at Apple’s headquarters as symbolic.

“Once being a startup and an idea, today Apple is the world’s largest company with a value of $1 trillion. We want Azerbaijani startups to witness these success and realistic results and feel more confident in the implementation of their projects,” said Karimli.

Fast Track is the first acceleration program implemented by a state agency. The winners of this program will be provided various technical, financial and legal services within four months. The winners will also receive support for the signing and sale of contracts with government agencies and private companies.

The jury and mentors of the Fast Track program are from the United States, Israel, Poland, Turkey and Russia.

Winners of Fast Track Acceleration Program:

Tap2Doc Data Forest IQREX Onbranch Healthy Living

Projects awarded “Golden Ticket”

Buglance KeepFace.

