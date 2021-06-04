Winners of free practice session at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winners of the free practice session within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku have been announced.

In accordance with the results of the free practice session, in which 10 teams were participating, driver of Red Bull Racing Honda Max Verstappen ranked first.

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc ranked second, while his teammate Carlos Sainz ranked third.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.

News.Az