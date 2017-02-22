Winter Military World Games to start in Sochi on Wednesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third Winter Military World Games in the Russian city of Sochi will start on Wednesday, according to the statement published on the International Military Sports Council (CISM) website.

"The 3rd CISM Winter Military World Games will be held in Sochi (RUS) from 22 to 28th February 2017," the CISM said in a statement, according to Sputnik International.

The event is held every four years, one year before the Winter Olympic Games are organized. In 2010 the games were held in Italy, while in 2013 they took place in France.

This year, some 2,000 athletes from 40 states are expected to participate in the event. The athletic program includes seven sport disciplines, which are biathlon, skiing races, alpine skiing, ski orienteering, ski mountaineering, indoor sport climbing and short track skating.

