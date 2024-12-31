Witch hunt begins: culprits of the Baath regime will be punished, Syria`s justice minister promise
Photo: BBC
The Minister of Justice of Syria's interim government, Shadi al-Weisi , announced that he would seek the extradition and prosecution of those who committed crimes during the Baath regime and fled the country. News.Az reports citing international media.
Minister al-Weisi made the statement while answering questions from journalists during his visit to the southern province of Suwayda. He described his visit as positive, saying, "We exchanged views and listened to the comments and complaints of the population."
Regarding the priorities of the Ministry of Justice in the new phase, al-Weisi said, "A law will be prepared on the extradition and trial of criminals who left the country, and a decision will be made to arrest those involved in crimes."
Referring to the collapsed Baath regime's neglect of the judiciary, the minister emphasized, "Now, we need to return to the essence, that is, to the law. I want the judicial system in Syria to be independent."
