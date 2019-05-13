With support of Azercell cyber security training sessions held in Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taking into account the relevance of the cyber security and safe internet usage issues, the company has organized training sessions within the framework of the project for schoolchildren, parents and teachers in various regions of the country. Next sessions took place in the secondary school N 31, in Sumgayit.

Training provided theoretical and practical tips about threats on internet, ways to notice them outside the school and how to fight them back, gathering together the schoolchildren of 6- 9 grades, as well as their teachers and parents. The training sessions conducted by the “Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre” with the audience of 140 people consulted on the effective use of social network, provided the list of resources established for children and awareness-raising materials on the grounds of safe internet use for children and adults.

Notably, “Azercell Telecom” LLC conducted a series of training sessions under the “Cyber Security Week” organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies in March, with the view to boost the national cyber security capacity-building, increase awareness and effectiveness in this field.

It should be noted that, Azercell always paying a great attention to cyber security and safe internet usage issues have launched “Azercell Plus Security” program which includes the services of “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control”. This program allows parents to track the posts and to detect the changes in their children’s friend list on social networks, be aware of the groups they join, reveal their locations and create a safe space for them.

We would like to emphasize that, last year “Internet safety and digital citizenship” project of Azercell became the winner in the nomination “Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (in Europe)” and was awarded with the Bronze “Stevie” trophy.

