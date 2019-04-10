With the support of Azercell, “Onbranch” startup took part in "Seedstars World"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Together with the "Onbranch" startup - the winner of the "Seedstars World" competition held in our country in 2018, the center participated in "Seedstars Summit". Startup teams, government officials, investors, representatives of creative sector and mentors of influential companies from 75 countries attended the event, which was held in Lausanne, Switzerland, The 64 most successful startup projects, representing Africa, Latin America, Asia, East Europe and the Middle East, competed for the title of winner and up to $500,000 in equity investment at the Summit to address global challenges in finance, health, education, agriculture, and energy. "Blended" – a startup from the Argentine was chosen as the winner of the “Seedstars Summit”.

"Seedstars World" is looking for skilled start-ups aiming at solving the regional issues and developing profitable and sustainable products for the global market to support their regional business and development. The purpose of the event is to find entrepreneurs whose businesses are in line with the solutions that exist in developing countries, especially with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center that supports the development of IT-projects , emerging startups and facilitates their transformation into independent companies, is closely cooperating with the Swiss "Seedstars" company and has been the local organizer of the “Seedstars Baku” contest for six years.

With the support of Azercell and PASHA Bank, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center which is going to celebrate its 10th anniversary, has achieved great success in the development of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Azerbaijan. The center, being the country's first business incubator, collaborates with startups at every stage of their development, provides the means, resources and knowledge they need to succeed.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az