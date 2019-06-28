With the support of Azercell winner of the "Seedstars Baku 2019" contest was chosen

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC and organization of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, local selections of the "Seedstars World" contest

“Wexplain”, is a newly structured online platform, which will decrease the need for meetings when decisions are made, or information is needed. This start-up succeeded to win for its innovative, sustainable solution and will represent Azerbaijan at the “Seedstars CEE” regional summit, which will be held in Kazakhstan, in December 2019. Also, with all costs being covered, “Wexplain” will compete for the title of "Seedstars Global Winner" and 500,000 $ in capital investment, in the “Seedstars World”competition, which will be organized in Switzerland, in April 2020.

“APDVoice”, with its app for the researchers in medical science in gathering inspection data with drug and drop in a structured form and doing statistics, was chosen as the winner of the 2nd place. “WASCO”, with its smart waste collection system, which is based on “IoT” technology, grabbed the last spot in the top 3. “Eleven Kings”, “Owbike”, “Real English” and “Senmur” start-ups were among the contestants.

It should be noted, that “Seedstars” is looking for skilled start-ups aiming at solving the regional issues and developing profitable and sustainable products for the global market to support their regional business and development. With the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC and PASHA Bank, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, which boosts development of IT projects and emerging start-ups as an independent company has been a local organizer of the “Seedstars Baku” competition for over 7 years.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

