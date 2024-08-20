Without Macron, everyone will forget about Armenia, says Belarus president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has sharply criticized the policy pursued by the Armenian government.

In an interview with Russia 1 TV channel, Lukashenko said that without French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenia will be forgotten, News.Az reports.“Who cares about Armenians except us? Nobody needs them. What France, what Macron? Macron will be gone tomorrow, and everyone will forget about Armenia,” said the Belarusian president.Lukashenko also advised the Armenian government to concentrate on developing its economy and utilizing its resources effectively.

