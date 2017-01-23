Witness refutes victim’s testimony in Akif Chovdrov’s trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku’s Sabunchu district court on Monday resumed the trial in the criminal case involving Major General Akif Chovdarov, former head of the main energy and trans

Elchin Chiragov, an employee of the MNS, gave testimony upon the episode of victim Neman Karimov at the hearing presided over by judge Chairman of Baku Military Court Habib Hasanov, APA reports.

Akif Chovdarov’s lawyer Sadiq Rasulov told journalists that Chiragov refuted Karimov’s testimony. He said that he had not taken part in the detention of Karimov.

Later, employee of the State Securoty Service Vugar Mukhtarov testified. He said that they held an operation and took Karimov to the ministry.

***

Baku’s Sabunchu district court on Monday resumed the trial in the criminal case involving Major General Akif Chovdarov, former head of the main energy and transport security directorate under the liquidated Ministry of National Security (MNS) of Azerbaijan, and the others arrested with him.

Tamilla Badalova, daughter of victim Zakir Badalov, testified, saying she heard from her family members that MNS officials got her father’s documents and took him to the ministry. Later on, witness Sevinj Rustamova testified in regard to an episode of victim Neman Karimov. She confirmed the testimony she had given during the preliminary investigation, saying Karimov was indebted to her.

The trial will proceed later in the day.

Akif Chovdarov faces charges under Articles 145.3 (illegal deprivation of freedom of a person, causing to the death of the victim or other serious consequences by negligence), 179.3.1, 179.3.2 (embezzlement or waste by an organized group on a large scale), 181.3.1, 181.3.2 (robbery committed by an organized group in order to seize the property on a large scale), 182.3.1, 182.3.2 (extortion, committed by an organized group in order to obtain property on a large scale), 228.4 (illegal purchase, selling or carrying of gas weapon, cold steel, including throwing weapon), 302.1, 302.2 (implementation operative - search actions by not authorized persons, as well as implementation of these actions by authorized persons, but without grounds provided by the legislation, entailed essential, and the same acts committed with use of special means, intended for secret dredging the information), 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4 (bribe-taking by a group of persons on preliminary arrangement, committed repeatedly on a large scale with the use of threats), 313 (service forgery), 341.2.1, 341.2.2, 241.2.3 (abusing authority, excess or inactivity of authority committed by a group of persons, committed with the use of weapons, resulted in grave consequences) of the Criminal Code. The former head of the first department of the ministry’s main directorate Salim Mammadov is charged under articles 145.3, 179.3.1, 179.3.2, 181.3.1, 181.3.2, 182.3.1, 182.3.2, 302.1, 302.2, 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4, 313, 341.2.1, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3; the former head of the second department Akif Aliyev is charged under articles 145.3, 179.3.1, 179.3.2, 181.3.1, 181.3.2, 182.3.1, 182.3.2, 302.2, 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4, 313, 341.2.1, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3; the former deputy head of the first division of the third department Orkhan Osmanov is charged under 145.3, 181.3.1, 181.3.2, 182.3.1, 182.3.2, 302.2, 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4, 341.2.1, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3.

The court ordered seizure on property and cash worth of 33,466,000, trade and service sectors, greenhouses, aquaculture farms and other property complexes, land plots worth of 8,967,000 manats, private houses, apartments and vehicles worth of 24,445,000 manats, jewelry worth of 37,000 manats belonging to the accused persons –- Akif Chovdarov, Salim Mammadov, Akif Aliyev and Orkhan Osmanov to compensate damage caused to the aggrieved persons.

News.Az

News.Az