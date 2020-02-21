Woman plays violin during her brain surgery - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A patient at King's College Hospital in London played the violin while surgeons operated on her brain to remove a tumor.

Dagmar Turner, 53, played the violin so surgeons could ensure parts of the brain which control hand movements and coordination were not damaged during the millimeter-precise procedure.

Ms. Turner was diagnosed with a brain tumor after suffering a seizure in 2013. She was concerned over losing the ability to play the violin, BBC reported.

Her tumor was located in the right frontal lobe of her brain, close to an area that controls the fine movement of her left hand.

Turner, who plays in Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra and various choral societies, left the hospital three days later.

News.Az

News.Az