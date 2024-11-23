Woman wins civil rape case against Conor McGregor

+ ↺ − 16 px

A woman who accused Conor McGregor of raping her has won her claim against him for damages in a civil case.

A jury found that the Irish mixed martial arts fighter assaulted Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018, News.Az reports, citing BBC. He has been ordered to pay her more than €248,000 (£206,000) in damages.Speaking outside the court on Friday, Ms Hand said her story was "a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be to speak up, you have a voice".In a post on X on Friday evening, McGregor said he would appeal against the verdict and he thanked "all my support worldwide"."I am with my family now, focused on my future" he added.The jury at the High Court in Dublin had been deliberating for a day before returning its verdict that McGregor did assault Ms Hand.She had also taken a case against another man, James Lawrence, 35, of Rafter's Road, Drimnagh in Dublin.She alleged that he assaulted her by having sex with her without her consent in the Beacon Hotel.The jury found that he did not assault her.

