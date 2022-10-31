Women’s Council of Western Azerbaijan Community holds first meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the Women’s Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community was held on Monday, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting held via video conferencing, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Azerbaijani MP, Chairperson of the Women’s Council, spoke about the issues on the agenda and the directions of the Council’s future activities. The Deputy Chairpersons of the Council, Almaz Ulvi and Telli Panahgizi, emphasized the role of women in organizing the Community’s work and put forward proposals in this regard.

During the online meeting, other members of the Council also actively joined the discussions and hailed the rich heritage and history of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The participants agreed to hold another meeting soon.

News.Az