Work underway for potential second Putin-Trump summit, no details yet, Kremlin says

Last week, US National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Russia and met with President Putin

Preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have begun but no specific decisions have been made so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told on Monday, TASS reports.

"Work is beginning on the possible agenda of such a meeting, there are technical questions to be solved, which concern the meeting’s time and venue and so on," he said. "Since the meeting will take place on the sidelines of an international memorial event, it will need to be incorporated into that event’s agenda. As of now, we don’t have any details to share," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Following their talks, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin and Trump would hold a meeting on November 11 in Paris, where celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice are scheduled to take place.

