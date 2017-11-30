Work underway to get Azerbaijani citizens back from Iraq - State Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relevant authorities in Azerbaijan continue working to get Azerbaijani citizens back from Iraq, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said on Thursday.

The State Committee chairman noted that not a single person can be left outside of Azerbaijan, especially children, AzVision reports.

"The ISIS terrorist organization in Syria and Iraq has been gradually eliminated. Individuals from different countries continue to be identified in areas freed from ISIS,” Gurbanli said, adding. “There are some people from Azerbaijan who were deceitfully invited there along with their family members. The return of these persons to the country is in the focus of the state. Criminal cases have been opened against those involved in illegal armed organizations, and they will be brought to justice.”

According to official information, there are more than a hundred Azerbaijani women and children in Iraq.

News.Az

News.Az