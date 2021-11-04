Work underway to launch Zangazur corridor: ex-Turkish PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work is underway to open the Zangazur corridor, the former Turkish Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim, told journalists in Baku, News.Az reports.

Yildirim is on a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 8th Global Baku Forum.

The former PM noted that the Zangazur corridor will be beneficial for all countries in the region:

“This corridor is beneficial for Iran and other countries in the region, including Armenia. I should also note that Iran is a country as deep-rooted as Turkey,” he added.

News.Az