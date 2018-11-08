Workers of Armenia gold recovery plant announce strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Workers of the Ararat gold recovery plant in Armenia have gone on strike over months-long salary delay, the local media reports.

According to information, workers are paid on an 8-hour work schedule despite working 13 hours. The long-prevailing crisis in Armenia made the life of residents of remote villages unbearable. Residents of Khachik village also became victims of the economic recession. They are suffering from loan debts. The residents who failed to pay off their debts asked the government for help.

A while ago, Vanadzor residents held a rally outside the governor’s house to protest against the difficult living conditions in surrounding districts. Residents of Almali, a border village of Vanadzor, are also complaining of social problems. The main work in the village with more than 500 inhabitants is contract military service. Over 50 villagers are serving in the Armenian army on a contract basis.

News.Az

News.Az