Working group for Azerbaijan-France interparliamentary relations suspends its activities

Working group for Azerbaijan-France interparliamentary relations suspends its activities

The Working Group for Azerbaijan-France interparliamentary relations has announced the suspension of its activities, News.Az reports. 

“The Working Group for Azerbaijan-France interparliamentary relations regretted the information about the suspension of the activities of the France-Azerbaijan friendship group in the French National Assembly and the termination of its relations with the working group,” the Working Group said in a statement.

“Taking this into account, the Working Group for Azerbaijan-France interparliamentary relations suspends its activities and relations with the France-Azerbaijan friendship group until the French side takes appropriate steps,” the statement said.


