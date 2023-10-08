Working Group for Azerbaijan-Israel Interparliamentary Relations condemns wide-scale attacks against Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Working Group for Azerbaijan-Israel Interparliamentary Relations has issued a statement on wide-scale attacks against Israel, News.Az reports.

The statement says: “We condemn unequivocally and in the strongest of terms today’s wide-scale attacks against Israel from Gaza Strip, accompanied by indiscriminate rocket strikes targeting civilian infrastructure objects, population centers and civilians.

The Working Group expresses its sincere condolences to friends and families of those who tragically lost their lives during these attacks, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

News.Az