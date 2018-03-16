Working group set up to bring Azerbaijani citizens back from Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iraq is dealing with the issue of bringing Azerbaijani citizens back from Iraq, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Friday, AzVision.az reports.

According to AzVision, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has the issue of Azerbaijani citizens in Iraq in the spotlight, Mammadyarov said. "It's not that easy. There are children and women. We are in contact with the local authorities there. First of all, it should be investigated why they went to Iraq and in what activity they were engaged in?"

A working group consisting of foreign ministry representatives and other officials has already been set up at the Cabinet of Ministers to deal with this problem, the foreign minister stressed.

News.Az

