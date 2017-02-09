Works on TANAP project will be completed on time - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller.

The head of state hailed a good history of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank. President Ilham Aliyev said numerous important projects were carried out in Azerbaijan with the support of the World Bank, and stressed the role of these projects in modernizing the infrastructure.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that development of the infrastructure in Azerbaijan is an important part of the state policy. The head of state also hailed the World Bank`s financial support for the globally important Southern Gas Corridor project, which is being successfully implemented. President Ilham Aliyev said work on TANAP project is going on schedule, and will be completed on time.

World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller praised economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

They exchanged views over economic diversification, expansion of export potential in the agrarian field, reforms in the educational system and other issues.

News.Az

