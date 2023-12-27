World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in Cairo

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event marking December 31 – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis has been held in Cairo, Egypt, News.Az reports.

The event, organized by the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, was attended by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov, Azerbaijanis living in Cairo, and students studying the Azerbaijani language at the courses of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Elkhan Polukhov congratulated the participants on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, adding that the remarkable day, established by the Great Leader, is a holiday of solidarity not only for Azerbaijanis but also for all people who love Azerbaijan and consider themselves close and friends to Azerbaijanis.

Chairman of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, researcher Seymur Nasirov highlighted the rapid development of relations between the two countries in recent years, as well as the activities of the Azerbaijani community, and the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

“A series of events have been held by the Friendship Society to mark the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" and these events will continue to be organized throughout next year,” he added.

News.Az