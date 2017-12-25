World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day marked in Moscow - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day has been marked in Moscow.

The event dedicated to the World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day was held in Moscow on the initiative of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR) Leila Aliyeva.

The event was attended by representatives of youth organizations of Russia and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia and the Azerbaijani diaspora.

After the official part of the event, a concert program was performed by the ensemble "Garabagh" and other artists.

News.Az

